VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp”) has indicated its intent to participate in the Company’s bought deal financing (the “Offering”), previously announced on May 19, 2020, by purchasing common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to maintain its pro rata interest of 28.8% of the outstanding Common Shares pursuant to its participation right and further increase its interest by 100,000 Common Shares, for an aggregate of 1,320,710 Common Shares.

The Offering is expected to close on or about June 9, 2020 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. Upon completion of the Offering, Silvercorp will own, directly or indirectly, 43,917,216 Common Shares, representing an approximate 28.87% ownership interest in the Company, assuming the over-allotment option is not exercised.

Silvercorp is a related party of the Company for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and the acquisition by Silvercorp of Common Shares pursuant to the Offering is a related party transaction. The acquisition of Common Shares by Silvercorp pursuant to the Offering is exempt from the valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project, in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, and the Tagish Lake Gold Project in Yukon, Canada.

