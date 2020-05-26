Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Information and Event Management Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Information, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market size are expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The need for continuous monitoring and incident response, adhering to compliance requirements, gaining and maintaining certifications, and managing and retaining logs are the primary factors to drive the demand for the SIEM market during the forecast period.
Cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period.
SIEM solutions are deployed using two modes: on-premises and cloud. Depending on the requirements of organizations as well as users, companies can decide between cloud and on-premises deployment modes. The cloud-based deployment model provides organizations with benefits such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The demand for SaaS-based security solutions is rapidly increasing, as the central delivery model meets IT security needs. The cost-effectiveness and scalability of the cloud deployment mode are expected to boost the growth of cloud-based SIEM solutions. Owing to the increasing number of applications being deployed in the cloud, there is a shift from the traditional on-premises SIEM solution to the cloud-based SIEM solution across large enterprises and SMEs.
Large enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on organization size, the SIEM market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of threat intelligence solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to the increasing cyberattacks. Huge volumes of data, along with various business applications and processes of enterprises, involve an elevated level of complexities and distributed environments. Large enterprises prefer implementing solutions that can provide them with assistance in increasing their profits. These enterprises have their offices across regions due to which they provide their solutions to their employees through real-time data access.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
North America is a technologically advanced region and is considered to be a leader in the global cybersecurity market due to the presence of major security vendors. The region is also considered to be a leader in the field of SIEM technology. North America is highly regulated and controlled by various government standards and regulations. The major economies in this region are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have been expansively implementing SIEM applications to comply with regulations and improve security for better troubleshooting. As the world is moving toward digitalization, protecting enterprise-critical infrastructure, information, and sensitive data has become one of the major challenges for organizations. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, technologies, and platforms has further increased the demand for enhanced security solutions for these platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Security Information and Event Management Market
4.2 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Component, 2020
4.3 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Application, 2020
4.4 Security Information and Event Management Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020
4.5 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber Attacks
5.2.1.2 Stringent Security Compliances and Government Regulations
5.2.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Among Smes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Involved in Deploying Siem Solution
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Instances of False Positives
5.2.3.2 Integration of Siem Solution With Managed Detection and Response Tools
5.2.3.3 Necessity of Balanced Security Approach
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Management of Enormous Data
5.3 Regulatory Implications
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Standards
5.3.6 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.3.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.3.8 the International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.4 Use Cases
6 Impact of Covid-19 on Security Information and Event Management Market
7 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solution
7.2.1 Solution: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Services: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
8 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Log Management and Reporting
8.2.1 Log Management and Reporting: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
8.3 Threat Intelligence
8.3.1 Threat Intelligence: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
8.4 Security Analytics
8.4.1 Security Analytics: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
8.5 Other Applications
9 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.2.1 Cloud: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
9.3 On-Premises
9.3.1 On-Premises: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
10 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
11 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Information
11.2.1 Information: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
11.3 Finance and Insurance
11.3.1 Finance and Insurance: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
11.4 Healthcare and Social Assistance
11.4.1 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
11.5 Retail Trade
11.5.1 Retail Trade: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
11.6 Manufacturing
11.6.1 Manufacturing: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
11.7 Utilities
11.7.1 Utilities: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
11.8 Others
12 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
12.2.2 United States
12.2.3 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
12.3.2 United Kingdom
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
12.4.2 Australia and New Zealand
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Japan
12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
12.5.2 Middle East
12.5.3 Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers
12.6.2 Brazil
12.6.3 Mexico
12.6.4 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Microquadrant Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Solarwinds
14.3 IBM
14.4 Micro Focus
14.5 Rapid7
14.6 Rsa
14.7 Mcafee
14.8 Splunk
14.9 Manageengine
14.10 Logrhythm
14.11 Exabeam
14.12 Securonix
14.13 Alert Logic
14.14 Sumo Logic
14.15 Blackstratus
14.16 Alien Vault
14.17 Fortinet
14.18 Logpoint
14.19 Gurucul
14.20 Graylog
14.21 Cygilant
14.22 Right-To-Win
