Dublin, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Information and Event Management Market by Component, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Information, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) market size are expected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2020 to USD 5.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



The need for continuous monitoring and incident response, adhering to compliance requirements, gaining and maintaining certifications, and managing and retaining logs are the primary factors to drive the demand for the SIEM market during the forecast period.



Cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period.



SIEM solutions are deployed using two modes: on-premises and cloud. Depending on the requirements of organizations as well as users, companies can decide between cloud and on-premises deployment modes. The cloud-based deployment model provides organizations with benefits such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The demand for SaaS-based security solutions is rapidly increasing, as the central delivery model meets IT security needs. The cost-effectiveness and scalability of the cloud deployment mode are expected to boost the growth of cloud-based SIEM solutions. Owing to the increasing number of applications being deployed in the cloud, there is a shift from the traditional on-premises SIEM solution to the cloud-based SIEM solution across large enterprises and SMEs.



Large enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on organization size, the SIEM market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of threat intelligence solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to the increasing cyberattacks. Huge volumes of data, along with various business applications and processes of enterprises, involve an elevated level of complexities and distributed environments. Large enterprises prefer implementing solutions that can provide them with assistance in increasing their profits. These enterprises have their offices across regions due to which they provide their solutions to their employees through real-time data access.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is a technologically advanced region and is considered to be a leader in the global cybersecurity market due to the presence of major security vendors. The region is also considered to be a leader in the field of SIEM technology. North America is highly regulated and controlled by various government standards and regulations. The major economies in this region are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have been expansively implementing SIEM applications to comply with regulations and improve security for better troubleshooting. As the world is moving toward digitalization, protecting enterprise-critical infrastructure, information, and sensitive data has become one of the major challenges for organizations. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, technologies, and platforms has further increased the demand for enhanced security solutions for these platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Security Information and Event Management Market

4.2 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Component, 2020

4.3 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Application, 2020

4.4 Security Information and Event Management Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.5 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Exponential Rise and Sophistication of Cyber Attacks

5.2.1.2 Stringent Security Compliances and Government Regulations

5.2.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Cloud-Based Services Among Smes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost Involved in Deploying Siem Solution

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Instances of False Positives

5.2.3.2 Integration of Siem Solution With Managed Detection and Response Tools

5.2.3.3 Necessity of Balanced Security Approach

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Management of Enormous Data

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Standards

5.3.6 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.8 the International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.4 Use Cases



6 Impact of Covid-19 on Security Information and Event Management Market



7 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solution

7.2.1 Solution: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Services: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers



8 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Log Management and Reporting

8.2.1 Log Management and Reporting: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

8.3 Threat Intelligence

8.3.1 Threat Intelligence: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

8.4 Security Analytics

8.4.1 Security Analytics: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

8.5 Other Applications



9 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Cloud: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 On-Premises: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers



10 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers



11 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Information

11.2.1 Information: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

11.3 Finance and Insurance

11.3.1 Finance and Insurance: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

11.4 Healthcare and Social Assistance

11.4.1 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

11.5 Retail Trade

11.5.1 Retail Trade: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

11.6 Manufacturing

11.6.1 Manufacturing: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

11.7 Utilities

11.7.1 Utilities: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

11.8 Others



12 Security Information and Event Management Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

12.2.2 United States

12.2.3 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

12.3.2 United Kingdom

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

12.4.2 Australia and New Zealand

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Japan

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.3 Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Security Information and Event Management Market Drivers

12.6.2 Brazil

12.6.3 Mexico

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Microquadrant Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Solarwinds

14.3 IBM

14.4 Micro Focus

14.5 Rapid7

14.6 Rsa

14.7 Mcafee

14.8 Splunk

14.9 Manageengine

14.10 Logrhythm

14.11 Exabeam

14.12 Securonix

14.13 Alert Logic

14.14 Sumo Logic

14.15 Blackstratus

14.16 Alien Vault

14.17 Fortinet

14.18 Logpoint

14.19 Gurucul

14.20 Graylog

14.21 Cygilant

14.22 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv8kky

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900