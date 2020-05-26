OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC

26 May 2020

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 698,494 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 67.1p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.1p per share, payable on 22 May 2020.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 1 June 2020.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 121,298,536 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803