NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Jack Augenblick has published the exciting second installment in his debut thriller series, Stealing Liberty: A Tragedy in Two Parts. In “Part Two,” Augenblick picks up where he left off in the story of Oliver Kahan after he delivers a mysterious steel briefcase, which in turn causes the Statue of Liberty to disappear, seemingly into thin air.

As Oliver tries to connect the dots between his clandestine delivery and the evaporation of an American icon, discomfort and uncertainty ripple across the country. Manhattan’s bustling streets become eerily empty, and people shutter themselves away in their homes against the looming fear of unknown forces at play.

After Oliver discovers the culprit behind Lady Liberty’s vanishing, he embarks on a new, suspenseful odyssey to track her down, restore her to her former glory, and return hope to a nation in despair.

“When I was writing this book, I didn’t really think people would understand the deep need to be home,” Augenblick said. “But now, with a pandemic in the mix, everything has come to a standstill. Big, vibrant cities that were once full of action are quiet, their streets deserted. I never thought this concept in the book would be so believable – but now, I hope that it can provide a respite for those stuck inside during this difficult time.”

An explosively entertaining complement to “Part One,” Augenblick’s second installment calls into question important political themes and encourages readers to consider how certain their freedom is, whether it can be stolen, and how stable democracy can truly be. The book is a comforting escape that relates to the concept of finding safety in one’s home while national panic, chaos, and tension preside in the outside world.

“Stealing Liberty: A Tragedy in Two Parts: Part Two”

By Jack Augenblick

ISBN: 978-1-6847-1828-3 (softcover); 978-1-6847-1827-6 (e-book)

Available through LULU, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon

About the author

Jack Augenblick works in the financial services industry and lives in Queens, N.Y., with his wife. A former Bronx resident who grew up in Brooklyn and received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College (CUNY), Augenblick draws his creative vision from inspirational New York City.

