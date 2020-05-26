SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Asia-Africa-Europe-1 Consortium (AAE-1), one of the largest consortium cable systems in the world today, has recently completed a significant upgrade with Infinera to boost capacity on its subsea network connecting East Asia to Europe via Egypt. AAE-1 has proved to be vital infrastructure in the Eurasia corridor, and even more so recently, providing connectivity, diversity, and resilience between European, Asian, and Middle Eastern markets. Based on Infinera’s industry-leading fourth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE4) technology and Instant Bandwidth capability, the Infinera solution enabled AAE-1 to double the capacity on its intercontinental network while reducing total cost of ownership and increasing service agility and network reliability.



AAE-1’s cable system spans 25,000 kilometers of subsea and terrestrial network. Unlike any other cable system in the world, AAE-1 terminates at two points of presence in Singapore and is the only next-generation cable that continues further into Asia through diverse terrestrial routes across Thailand, providing connectivity to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Hong Kong. This unique routing enables AAE-1 to deliver one of the lowest-latency routes between Hong Kong, India, the Middle East, and Europe.

“AAE-1 is an important subsea cable asset for carriers globally, with bandwidth needs growing rapidly, particularly during this very difficult and deeply sad global crisis. After a rigorous evaluation, we selected Infinera for its superior reach, optical transmission performance, and reliability,” explained Mr. Loucas Balis, Chairman, AAE-1 Management Committee.

“When selecting a solution for AAE-1, it was critical to select a vendor with a seamless scalable solution for the entire network, with great economics,” Giuseppe Sini, Vice Chairman, AAE-1 Management Committee added. “Infinera gave AAE-1 the ability to activate capacity quickly and really differentiate our services. Infinera has been an excellent choice.”

“We are pleased to support AAE-1’s network upgrade, delivering the benefits of Infinera’s photonic integrated circuit-based ICE4 solution, featuring industry-leading spectral efficiency, Nyquist subcarriers, SD-FEC gain sharing, and Smart Optimize. The deployed solution also delivered extended C-band open line system terrestrial crossings that are expandable in-service to L-band,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales at Infinera. “By deploying Infinera’s subsea solution, AAE-1 is set up for success now and into the future, with pioneering technology to tackle next-generation services, including Instant Bandwidth functionality that enables unlocking additional network capacity through remote activation.”

Contacts:

Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Investors:

Michael Bowen, ICR, Inc.

Tel. +1 (203) 682-8299

Michael.Bowen@icrinc.com



Marc P. Griffin, ICR, Inc.

Tel. +1 (646)-277-1290

Marc.Griffin@icrinc.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera , and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.