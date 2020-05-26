SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that another new US patent titled “Apparatus for Improved Disease Detection” was granted to the Company by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 20, 2020, which is the second AnPac Bio patent granted this month, and the third in 2020. The new patent covers novel medical device structures, methods, and biophysical related test parameters for improved detection performance. The newly granted patent this week brings the total number of issued and granted AnPac Bio patents to nineteen in the United States.



“AnPac Bio has always focused on technological innovation and building a strong patent and IP portfolio in the space of cancer screening and detection. We will continue to invest aggressively in advanced cancer detection technologies and related intellectual property, and maintain our competitiveness in the space of cancer screening and detection,” said Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of AnPac Bio. “Our patent applications in China, the U.S. and nearly 20 other countries and regions throughout the world, if granted, will further enhance our competitive advantage, and will play an important role in the anticipated commercialization of AnPac Bio’s cancer risk assessment test in the U.S.”

Dr. Chris Yu continued, “The newly granted patent strengthens our position in our cancer detection medical device’s [designs and structures, detection methods, novel test parameters, and new reagents, which is expected to further solidify our competitive advantages in the technical space of cancer screening and detection. AnPac Bio’s cancer screening and detection sample size had increased to 169,800, including 42,300 samples from research studies, as of March 31, 2020. AnPac Bio will continue to build a significant database which will provide a major contribution to our understanding of cancer occurrence and help us solve the challenging task of early stage cancer detection.”

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 121 granted patents as of December 31, 2019. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Company:

Phil Case, Marketing and Investor Relations

Phone: +1-267-810-6776 (US)

Email: phil_case@AnPacbio.com

Investor Relations:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao, President

Phone: +1-917-609-0333 (US)

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminologies including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," “target,” “aim,” “predict,” “outlook,” “seek,” “goal” “objective,” “assume,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “likely,” "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in the cancer screening and detection market; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our cancer screening and detection tests and our ability to expand our customer base; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protections for our CDA technology and our continued research and development to keep pace with technology developments; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals from the NMPA, the FDA and the relevant U.S. states and have our laboratories certified or accredited by authorities including the CLIA; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; general economic and business conditions in China and elsewhere; our ability to hire and maintain key personnel; our relationship with our major business partners and customers; and the duration of the coronavirus outbreaks and their potential adverse impact on the economic conditions and financial markets and our business and financial performance, such as resulting from reduced commercial activities due to quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by China, the U.S. and many other countries around the world to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the “Risk Factors” detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.