PWT Holding A/S has requested the probate court to postpone the meeting with the creditors, where the restructuring proposal is put to the vote, with two months.

The reason for the request is that the restructuring proposal for PWT Group A/S is expected to contain a collective solution for the handling of the companies in the PWT group including PWT Holding A/S.

Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 14,00 on 26 May 2020.

