CLEVELAND, OH, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Datatrak International, Inc. (OTC Markets: DTRK), a worldwide Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider and innovation leader of cloud-based technologies for the life sciences industry, announces a new partnership with Renibus Therapeutics, Inc. for their COVID-19 clinical trial.



Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is targeting unmet medical needs. Renibus is actively developing drugs intended for the prevention of acute kidney injury and the treatment of chronic kidney disease. Renibus has been fast tracked by the FDA to begin a Phase 2 study to evaluate the effects of their drug, RBT-9 in COVID-19 patients who are at high-risk of deteriorating health due to age or comorbid conditions such as kidney or cardiovascular disease.

During these unprecedented times, Datatrak’s team has continued to stay innovative and provide their products with limited restrictions. In March, Datatrak announced that they were waiving the Datatrak Enterprise Cloud EDC software license fees for COVID-19 studies. The goal of this promotion is to help expedite trials and improve clinical collaboration in a comprehensive solution for quick study startups and ease of data collection, to submission.

“Renibus Therapeutics is pleased to partner with Datatrak in expediting our COVID-19 trial. It is of critical importance to efficiently move to execution of the study and we believe we have chosen the partner to effectively do so,” said Alvaro Guillem, CEO at Renibus Therapeutics.

Due to the pressing need for research to begin quickly, companies like Renibus have taken advantage of Datatrak’s offering, ensuring clinical trials can start as soon as possible. Datatrak’s Enterprise Cloud Platform enables clients to capture quality data while using its Files Manager to manage regulatory documents to reduce cost and maintain a unified approach with control and centralized access to critical study information. Clients may also implement remote monitoring in Datatrak, which so many COVID-19 studies need due to current challenges associated with onsite visits for monitoring.

“The Renibus team has shown to be driven, adaptable to today’s changing environment in clinical trials, and dedicated to finding cures for patients suffering from COVID-19, as quickly as they can, while ensuring safety and considering the unique needs of their patients. It is quite a profound effort on their behalf to save lives. We are honored to support their study and to provide the support of our technology during these historical times,” said Jim Bob Ward, CEO at Datatrak.

To learn more about Datatrak providing their Free Virtual Collaboration & EDC Platform for COVID-19 studies visit: https://bit.ly/340yhWL

About Datatrak International, Inc.:

Datatrak International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. Datatrak built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform. The Company delivers a complete portfolio of software products designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research data from sites to sponsors and ultimately regulatory authorities, faster and more efficiently than loosely integrated technologies. The Datatrak software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Pre-clinical, Phase I – Phase IV drug, device and diagnostic studies in multiple languages throughout the world.

The Datatrak Enterprise Cloud includes the following products: Business Intelligence, CTMS, Trial Design, Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Medical Coding, Risk-Based Monitoring, ECG Data Capture, Image Data Capture, Endpoint Adjudication, Randomization, Clinical Supply Inventory, eConsent, ePRO, and eCOA.

