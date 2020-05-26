CINCINNATI, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced today that its SARS-CoV-2 antigens and related reagents are part of assays granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), with projected production schedules of tens of millions of COVID-19 antibody tests per month.



Since the beginning of this public health emergency in January, Meridian has supported over 35 molecular diagnostic companies with critical master mixes and enzymes, enabling over 30 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic tests. In April, Meridian began offering SARS-CoV-2 recombinant antigens to meet the growing need for antibody testing. Like Meridian’s molecular offerings, this immunological product line was quickly acknowledged for its ability to deliver high sensitivity and specificity assays. This level of quality, coupled with Meridian’s reliability of production and customer service, has led to high demand. Widespread COVID-19 testing, both molecular and antibody, is essential to front-line healthcare workers delivering care, researchers understanding the spread of infection, and scientists developing vaccines and therapies.

Jack Kenny, CEO of Meridian Bioscience commented, “We quickly responded to help test manufacturers around the world meet their COVID-19 testing requirements, through products with exceptional performance and scalable infrastructure. We remain committed to supporting the diagnostic industry during this global health crisis.”

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com .

