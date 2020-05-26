TORONTO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group (TSX:IBG), a global design and technology firm, has been awarded the re-advertised 511NY Travel Information System contract for the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), following the successful deployment of IBI’s traveller information software in 2014. The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) contract which commenced on May 1, 2020, includes the ongoing delivery of the 511NY web, interactive voice response (IVR) and mobile applications. This win adds to IBI Group’s portfolio of North American traveller information systems clients, including 10 deployments across the United States. It will contribute to IBI’s North America-wide Travel-IQ ™ product, which offers data sharing between states and provinces, and will provide customers the convenience of seamless travel and trip planning across jurisdictions and countries.



“IBI has worked collaboratively with the NYSDOT and its stakeholders on the 511NY project since 2014,” said Geoff Carter, IBI Group Traveller Information Systems Director. “We’re proud of the strong partnership we’ve built and to have contributed to the evolution of the platform to the next generation system it is today. We look forward to continuing to support the business needs of the NYSDOT by delivering ongoing product releases and ensuring the use of the latest technology.”

Using IBI Group’s traveller information software, the 511NY system has supported over one million website pageviews, over 150,000 text alerts, 50,000 mobile app users, and over 130,000 phone calls per month. IBI Group is committed to supporting 511NY’s performance as a critical resource to New Yorkers and other travellers.

Key highlights of IBI Group’s 511NY SaaS implementation, which have allowed for significantly improved workflows for NYSDOT employees include:

Deploying and maintaining improved Winter Travel Advisory web and mobile app tools used by over 700 maintenance contractors across the state;

Deploying web and mobile app versions of IBI’s Roadside Damage Assessment tool;

Adding shared-use mobility modes (i.e. bikeshare, e-scooters, carshare, TNCs) using IBI’s OpenTripPlanner software to improve the display of real-time information within the 511NY platform;

Integration with Skyline Camera images and video;

Providing Web Map Services (WMS) for the NYSDOT Winter Ops System; and

Continuous improvement of 511NY features through release lifecycle of IBI Group’s Travel-IQ product, ensuring the technology remains up-to-date.

IBI Group’s traveller information technology has been a significant contributor to the firm’s Intelligence sector portfolio for more than 10 years. In addition to New York, it is currently operational across Alaska, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Arizona, Louisiana, Florida, Southern California and Kern County. The technology is also being deployed across provinces in Canada and South Africa. The firm’s private sector traveller information clients include major North American media companies.

IBI Group’s Travel-IQ product, an extension of its existing traveller information software, was released in May of 2019 and offers North America-wide data sharing, allowing users to seamlessly travel and plan trips across jurisdictions and countries. Other products in IBI Group’s SaaS portfolio include: Smart City Platform ™, InForm by IBI Group ™, and BlueIQ ™.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology firm with over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. As a technology-driven design firm, IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group .