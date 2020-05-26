The HP E-Series Monitors featuring HP Eye Ease helps protect tired eyes after staring at a monitor for 12 hours and addresses blue light without affecting color accuracy or introducing any yellow shift.

ZBook Firefly 14 is the world’s brightest 14” mobile workstation[33], powering productivity from anywhere with pro-grade performance and a captivating viewing experience while also being the world’s first 14” mobile workstation with ocean-bound plastics[34].

The HP Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms is the ideal appliance to offset travel reduction with controls at the touch, an eye-level camera, integrated speakers and microphones.

The latest EliteBook 1000 and EliteBook 800 Series PCs feature 5G or Gigabit Class 4G LTE[8] for a dependable connection to get work done and industry leading battery life to avoid roommates, family members, and pets from tripping over cables.

HP E-Series Monitors are the world’s first ergonomic monitor series with always-on low-blue-light to support workforce well-being[4].

The ZBook Firefly 14, the world’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation[3], brings pro-grade graphics with optional NVIDIA Quadro for the first time and starts at only 3.1 pounds for the ultimate productivity workhorse.

The latest HP EliteBooks provide powerful business resiliency with the world’s longest lasting battery-life in an AMD-based mainstream notebook[1] and the first mainstream business convertible with 4x4 LTE antennas.[2]

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today introduced new additions to its Personal Systems portfolio designed to help people stay productive – whether they continue working from home or prepare to return to the office.

More than ever, today’s workforce needs the right technology and tools to stay productive. Fifty percent of remote workers report not having what’s needed to be efficient away from the office,5 and with remote workers battling for bandwidth with family or roommates for endless video conference calls, slow networks are a top complaint.6 For IT decision makers, security is also an increasing concern with the number of remote devices outside the safety of the company network.



“As we experience a new normal that blurs reality between life and work, it’s clear that the PC is essential – allowing us to work, live, learn, collaborate, and create regardless of distance,” said Alex Cho, president, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Today’s line-up of innovative products, our largest commercial product launch ever, including the next generation of Elite PCs and desktops, the world’s first ergonomic monitors with always-on low blue-light, and the world’s brightest 14-inch mobile workstation, along with dedicated services to improve remote employee experiences, reinforces HP’s commitment to equipping workers with the right tools, power, and performance for the ultimate work from home experience.”

Premium Commercial PCs Delivering New Types of Productivity

Today’s workforce needs the right technology that helps them be productive wherever they are working - PCs that reduce the background noises including slamming doors and barking dogs allowing your voice to come through loud and clear, better low-light and back lit options if you are working in various rooms around the house, and bright displays that are easy to see when working outside.

The latest HP EliteBooks are designed for superb connection and collaboration for powerful business resiliency. 5G or Gigabit Class 4G LTE7 makes it easy to get connected and get work done. The wide-angle camera with an 88-degree field of view combined with AI-based audio that minimizes background noises makes video conference experiences sharper and clearer. Tapered edges make the devices easier to open, the redesigned keyboard with rubber dome keys provides an extremely quiet typing experience, and the integrated webcam privacy shutters physically block the camera for immediate and worry-free privacy.

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are premium laptops that are 6.3% smaller than the previous generation and boast up to an 89% screen-to-body ratio, the highest in a business convertible.9 The laptops feature 10th Gen six-core Intel® Core™ vPro® processors for maximum performance.10, 11 The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 gets up to 29 hours of battery life.12

The HP EliteBook 805 G7 and HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs are designed to meet the demands of the multi-task, multi-place workday – now with both AMD and Intel-based processor options. Available with 13.3", 14", and 15.6" diagonal screens, users get a powerful, highly secure, and durable laptop that keeps them connected and productive in any setting.

New to the EliteBook 800 Series are:

The HP EliteBook 805 Series PCs , powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors with Radeon™ VEGA graphics, 13 are the world’s thinnest and lightest AMD-based mainstream business notebooks. 14 , 15 The HP EliteBook 805 Series offers the world's longest battery life in an AMD-based mainstream business notebook. 16 The HP EliteBook 835 G7 gets up to 24 hours of battery life. 17

, powered by AMD Ryzen™ PRO processors with Radeon™ VEGA graphics, are the world’s thinnest and lightest AMD-based mainstream business notebooks. The HP EliteBook 805 Series offers the world's longest battery life in an AMD-based mainstream business notebook. The HP EliteBook 835 G7 gets up to 24 hours of battery life. The HP EliteBook 800 G7 Series PCs , powered by up to 10th Gen six-core Intel® Core™ vPro® processors, 18 , 19 deliver the exceptional combination of responsive performance, connectivity, and speed that allows users to launch, create, and connect fast and reliably. The HP EliteBook 830 G7 gets up to 23 hours and 15 minutes of battery life. 20

, powered by up to 10th Gen six-core Intel® Core™ vPro® processors, deliver the exceptional combination of responsive performance, connectivity, and speed that allows users to launch, create, and connect fast and reliably. The HP EliteBook 830 G7 gets up to 23 hours and 15 minutes of battery life. The HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 is the first mainstream business convertible with 4x4 LTE antennas.21 Powered by up to 10th Gen six-core Intel® Core™ vPro® processors, the laptop adapts to the way users create, connect, and collaborate with a 360-degree hinge.

Performance-Driven and Remote-Friendly Desktop PCs

The latest EliteDesk 800 Series PCs include upgraded chassis with added flexibility and expandability, are quieter compared to previous generations, and are future-proofed with VR-ready capabilities.

The HP EliteOne 800 All-in-One G6 PC is the world’s most powerful commercial All-in-One22 powered by 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors23 with a 23.8” or 27” diagonal screen in a thin profile and sophisticated design for those on the front lines of business. Combined with optional NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2070 SUPER graphics, it is the world’s first commercial VR capable All-in-One.24 The low blue light,25 anti-glare display26 features micro-edge bezels on three sides and supports several stand options to adapt to user workstyles.

The HP Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms is an integrated solution with a dedicated Zoom Room appliance ideal for the focus room or the executive desk. With 54% of companies planning to cut back on travel permanently due to the pandemic,27 this Zoom appliance makes it easy to join meetings with one-touch start and participate in a face-to-face video calls without need of carrying headsets. It runs Windows 10 IoT and features a 5MP pop-up camera with an 88-degree wide viewing angle, integrated speakers and microphones for easy collaboration and video conversations.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Series allow users to experience enterprise-class productivity, plus industry-leading reliability, security, and manageability in their choice of form factors.

The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC is the world’s smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC. 28

is the world’s smallest and most powerful Ultra Small Form Factor (USFF) business PC. The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC is the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class SFF. 29

is the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class SFF. The HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC is the world’s highest performance and most expandable business-class tower PC.30

HP also announced the HP ProDesk 600 G6 Series and HP ProDesk 400 Series with full redesign and versatile options with quieter and energy-efficient designs for growing businesses.

Z Performance More Mobile Than Ever

As workforces continues to evolve and adapt to remote work, 56% of companies say they are considering deploying a higher proportion of portable devices.31 The latest additions to the HP ZBook lineup are powerhouse notebooks purpose-built with pro-level performance, a captivating viewing experience, and new ways to collaborate. With up to 17 hours of battery life,32 the ZBook Firefly G7 allows power users, creatives, and STEAM students to stay productive on-the-go with MIL-STD 810G reliability and durability, industry-leading security features, and a bigger, brighter display.

The ZBook Firefly 14 is the world’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation. 35 It is 8.8% smaller and 5.2% lighter compared to the previous generation and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio. As part of the world’s most secure mobile workstations it instantly protects against visual hacking with HP Sure View Reflect and defends against firmware and malware attacks with HP Sure Start Gen6. 36

is the world’s smallest and lightest mobile workstation. It is 8.8% smaller and 5.2% lighter compared to the previous generation and has an 84% screen-to-body ratio. As part of the world’s most secure mobile workstations it instantly protects against visual hacking with HP Sure View Reflect and defends against firmware and malware attacks with HP Sure Start Gen6. The ZBook Firefly 15 is HP’s lightest ever 15” mobile workstation. It is 9.5% smaller and 1.8% lighter compared to the previous generation and has up to an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

The new ZBooks deliver power in an ultra-mobile design with NVIDIA® Quadro® P520 graphics with 4 gigs of RAM and up to 10th Gen six-core Intel® Core™ processors so users can stay productive and seamlessly work on multiple apps simultaneously. The HDR 400 4K UHD display gives an incredible contrast ratio and 500-nits brightness provides for viewing in high ambient light environments. HP Z predictive algorithms means users are no longer gated by the GPU or CPU, dynamically switching the power in real-time and the Z Power Slider balances the performance and acoustics for each workflow. The option of up to 4G gigabit LTE (4x4)37 provides a fast, connected and very secure solution. Work seamlessly with remote teams using the HP Collaboration Keyboard, HP Noise Cancellation, a world-facing microphone, B&O audio, and collaborate in 4K resolution and 3D with ZCentral Remote Boost screen sharing technology.38

Reimagined Displays to Connect, Collaborate, and Support Wellbeing

As 38% of office workers see an external monitor as an essential working from home tool,39 HP is re-imagining visual computing with monitors that embrace innovations around well-being, portability, and wireless technology. New displays:

The HP E-Series Monitors are the world’s first ergonomic monitor series with always-on low-blue-light 40 to support workforce well-being. HP Eye Ease addresses blue light without affecting color accuracy or introducing any yellow shift. These are the world’s first monitor series to receive the TUV Low Blue Light Hardware Solution certification, the first certification of its kind from the industry leader in low-blue-light certifications. 41

are the world’s first ergonomic monitor series with always-on low-blue-light to support workforce well-being. HP Eye Ease addresses blue light without affecting color accuracy or introducing any yellow shift. These are the world’s first monitor series to receive the TUV Low Blue Light Hardware Solution certification, the first certification of its kind from the industry leader in low-blue-light certifications. The HP E14 G4 Portable Monitor brings the power of dual-screen productivity and gives users the freedom to work anywhere – whether it’s from the kitchen table or the outdoor patio. The world’s brightest 14” portable monitor 42 weighs only 640 g and is less than 4.75 mm thin, which is 36% lighter and 25% thinner than the previous model and offers two USB-C® ports for power and easy connectivity to any USB-C® notebook.

brings the power of dual-screen productivity and gives users the freedom to work anywhere – whether it’s from the kitchen table or the outdoor patio. The world’s brightest 14” portable monitor weighs only 640 g and is less than 4.75 mm thin, which is 36% lighter and 25% thinner than the previous model and offers two USB-C® ports for power and easy connectivity to any USB-C® notebook. The HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor is the world’s first 4K wireless sharing PC monitor43, 44 allowing users the freedom of untethered mobility with an automatic, cable-free connection for work or play. Users can seamlessly connect their PC with the HP Quick Pair Bluetooth App or by pressing the Windows Key + K on their keyboard.

Services to Optimize Productivity and Elevate Employee Experiences

As businesses adapt to the new realities of a remote workforce, IT teams are tasked with distributing devices with minimal touchpoints while making sure they are ready to go when taken out of the box. HP Device Provisioning Services make it possible for organizations to receive and maintain pre-provisioned cloud-ready devices that help to reduce costs, optimize productivity, and improve employee experiences. Organizations can choose from a suite of factory and professional services to meet their specific needs and requirements – whether in a single service or a combination of services.

Leading the way in Sustainability, Security and Well-being

Sustainability: Committed to designing the most sustainable products, HP is proud to offer the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio. 45 HP uses 100% renewable electricity to power the final assembly of 67% of its PC and display products worldwide. 46

Committed to designing the most sustainable products, HP is proud to offer the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio. HP uses 100% renewable electricity to power the final assembly of 67% of its PC and display products worldwide. Security: HP continues to raise the bar with the world’s most secure and manageable PCs 47 by providing PC resilience with protection above, in, and below the OS with unique security features including HP Sure Start 48 which defends against firmware and malware attacks and HP Sure Click which traps malware for safer browsing. 49

HP continues to raise the bar with the world’s most secure and manageable PCs by providing PC resilience with protection above, in, and below the OS with unique security features including HP Sure Start which defends against firmware and malware attacks and HP Sure Click which traps malware for safer browsing. Well-being: HP has also taken bold moves to support workforce well-being by delivering a broad range of sanitizable PCs. From Elite PCs and desktops, to Z by HP and displays and select accessories, these devices can be wiped down with many common disinfectant wipes.50

Pricing and Availability51

The HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G7 are expected to be available in July. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

and are expected to be available in July. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. The HP EliteBook 835 G7 , HP EliteBook 845 G7 , and HP EliteBook 855 G7 are expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

, , and are expected to be available in August. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. The HP EliteBook 830 G7 , HP EliteBook 840 G7 , and HP EliteBook 850 G7 are expected to be available in June for a starting price of $1,399.

, , and are expected to be available in June for a starting price of $1,399. HP EliteBook x360 830 G7 is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,419.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $1,419. HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One PC is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $1,249.

is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $1,249. HP Collaboration All-in-One G6 with Zoom Rooms is expected to be available in September. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

is expected to be available in September. Pricing will be available closer to product availability. HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Desktop Mini PC is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $929.

is expected to be available in July for a starting price of $929. HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Small Form Factor PC is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $939.

is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $939. HP EliteDesk 800 G6 Tower PC is expected to be available in September. 52

is expected to be available in September. HP ProDesk 600 G6 Series is expected to be available in the fall for a starting price of $719.

is expected to be available in the fall for a starting price of $719. HP ProDesk 400 Series is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $589.

is expected to be available in August for a starting price of $589. The ZBook Firefly 14 G7 and ZBook Firefly 15 G7 are expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,099.

and are expected to be available in August for a starting price of $1,099. HP E Series Monitors are expected to be available in August for a starting price of $159.

are expected to be available in August for a starting price of $159. HP E14 Portable Monitor is expected to be available in September for $249.

is expected to be available in September for $249. HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor is expected to be available in June for $479.

is expected to be available in June for $479. HP Device Provisioning Services is available to customers now and is expected to be available for channel partners in the second half of 2020.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com .





