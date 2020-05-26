SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® therapeutic technology platform, today announced it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. PT. CytomX management will review oral and poster presentations from the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program.



To participate in CytomX Therapeutics’ ASCO 2020 Conference Call, please access the call by dialing 1-877-809-6037 (United States) or 1-615-247-0221 (International) referencing Conference ID 4267278. The listen-only audio and slide webcast of the conference call can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" of the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations . Please access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be located under the Investor Relations section of CytomX’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About CytomX Therapeutics



CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer.



Probody therapeutics are designed to remain inactive until they are activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment. As a result, Probody therapeutics are intended to bind selectively to tumors and decrease binding to healthy tissue, to minimize toxicity and potentially create safer, more effective therapies. As leaders in the field, our innovative technology is designed to turn previously undruggable targets into druggable targets and to enable more effective combination therapies. CytomX and its partners, comprised of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have developed a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates against novel, difficult to drug targets and potential best-in-class immunotherapeutic candidates against clinically validated targets. The CytomX clinical stage pipeline includes first-in-class product candidates against previously undruggable targets, including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. The CytomX clinical stage pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas and Bristol Myers Squibb. For additional information about CytomX Therapeutics, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX’s Probody platform technology, and CytomX’s ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX’s novel Probody Platform technology; CytomX’s clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.



Probody is a U.S. registered trademark of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor and Media Contact:



Christopher Keenan

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

ckeenan@cytomx.com

650-383-0823