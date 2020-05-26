TAMPA, FL, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE –Today, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announced their wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, held their inaugural tournament, the Insurgency: Sandstorm Spring International Open from 4 PM to 7 PM EST on Sunday 5/24. 17 teams of five-man-squads competed in a single elimination bracket for a chance to qualify for the finals on June 7th and a total winner’s prize pool of USD $2000.

The afternoon was marked with fast-paced, strategic FPS action, full of grenades, flank plays, turnarounds, and shotgun blasts. “ALL OUT OF GUM 2”, known by their team tag AoG2, beat out the competition to claim first place, with “Regicide Esports”, “TUF”, and “BoOFGANG” finishing within the Top 4. The competition drew in over 200 viewers live, and spectators that missed the live-action can view a replay on Shadow Gaming’s Twitch channel https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps. User “just_another_gamer1” commented in chat, “Congrats Shadow Gaming, it’s been pretty good :),” while user xSinpaiix noted, “This is a good look moving forward for competitive Sandstorm.” This event was the first round of a three-part series to be hosted by Shadow Gaming; the next event will be the EU qualifiers on May 31st, and sign-ups are currently open on Battlefy: https://bit.ly/3e9m5GO. Spectators and competitors can also join the Shadow Gaming community Discord https://discord.gg/FfbHjCA to inquire about event details or form squads to compete as necessary.

Luis Arce, President of Shadow Gaming, had this to say about the weekend’s amazing tournament: “We want to thank the e4i team for the excellent job of coordinating and running our first tournament. The Casters were amazing and a very special thanks to Fred Brizzi and Rey Urias, President and vice presidents respectively of The Overpowered Nobbs, LLC., for providing such proficient oversight of the e4i team and providing gamers and spectators an amazing tournament. Of course this event would not have been possible without New World Interactive and their exciting game Insurgency Sandstorm. I want to give a very special thanks to New World Interactive and their entire team. This is the first of many more tournaments to come!”

About eSports

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

