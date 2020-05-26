ROBERTSON, Australia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a child, Prue McDonell spent a lot of time at her grandmother’s lakeside cottage on a bay called Silverwater in NSW, Australia. It was here that she developed a strong connection to nature. Inspired by this upbringing, she channeled those influences into her recently released children’s book, “Stargazer”. This magical tale introduces readers to a young sprite called Star who finds herself in a beautiful garden. Through the use of unforgettable illustrations and enchanting prose, she discovers her true purpose and makes new friends along the way.

Readers are soon introduced to interesting characters including Faer, an unflappable butterfly who teaches Star the importance of friendship, and Ora, an uppity Spider who loves who she is. This engaging tale separates itself from others as readers discover the significance of developing a sense of belonging while Star undergoes her journey of self-discovery.

More than anything, this book promotes all the beauty that exists in nature as it highlights the value of Earth’s smallest creatures. Exploring the mystique of nature and our innate connection to it, “Stargazer” enhances children’s awareness of their environment and the importance of preserving it.

“We have a responsibility to protect the creatures living alongside us on this planet,” the author said. “The garden in ‘Stargazer’ is a microcosm of a much larger world that we live in and how we need to take care of our planet, even if it’s on a small individual scale.”

“Stargazer” is an extraordinary children’s book that will amaze readers with its exquisite illustrations, powerful writing and core message that we are all a meaningful part of the beautiful world that surrounds us.

“STARGAZER”

By Prue McDonell

ISBN: 9781504320375 (softcover); 978 1504320379 (electronic)

Available at the Balboa Press UK Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Prudence Felicity McDonell comes from the small village of Robertson in the beautiful Southern Highlands in NSW, Australia. Her background is steeped in spirituality and she has begun writing children’s books that reflect her inner growth with “Stargazer” being her first publication. She worked as a primary school teacher and spent much of her time educating young children. Her work included developing programmes that helped integrate children and adults with disabilities into the community. Her career as an educator influenced her to produce books that would encourage children to discover their own potential. She hopes to release additional books in the future. To learn more, please visit https://www.pruemcdonell.com/about-the-author/

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1800 050 315.

###

Attachment

Courtney Vasquez LAVIDGE 480-306-7065 cvasquez@lavidge.com