HOUSTON, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) announced today it is making more than $1 million in charitable contributions across the communities in which it operates to help local nonprofits provide long-term support and assist communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Buckeye’s local teams in cities across America and in the Caribbean identified nearly 200 nonprofits in their communities that are making a positive impact in the fight against the pandemic.



“The health and wellbeing of our local workforce and the communities where we operate are our top priority at Buckeye Partners,” said Buckeye Partners President and CEO Clark C. Smith. “Given the impact this national medical emergency is having on so many of our communities, we are proud of our employees and their support for all of the volunteers and organizations working so hard to assist those in need during this unprecedented time.”

Buckeye’s donations, which are coming from its general operating funds, will benefit food banks, hospitals, first responders, shelters and other local charities in more than 20 states and Puerto Rico as well as the Bahamas and St. Lucia. Local teams chose nonprofits that have been instrumental in providing assistance to the victims and heroes of the pandemic, including the Houston Food Bank and the Lehigh Valley Health Network (“LVHN”) COVID-19 Fund.

“We are so grateful to have the continued support of Buckeye Partners to help us help the community get through difficult times,” says Brian Greene, President and CEO of Houston Food Bank. “The need for food assistance has increased exponentially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this gift from Buckeye Partners will help us keep a steady flow of food coming into and distributing out of the warehouse to our neighbors during this challenging time.”

“On behalf of all the health care heroes at Lehigh Valley Health Network who are bravely caring for patients on the front lines, I thank our partners at Buckeye Partners for their support during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said LVHN President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Nester, DO, MBA, FACOEP. “At LVHN, we are committed to giving people convenient access to COVID-19 testing and care, and to providing the safest possible care in all our hospitals and facilities. The generosity of community-minded organizations like Buckeye Partners helps LVHN provide the care people need, expect and deserve.”

These donations continue a tradition of charitable giving at Buckeye which has helped communities recover after disasters and catastrophic weather events, including September 11 as well as Hurricanes Sandy, Harvey, Matthew, Maria and Dorian.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P., a wholly owned investment of the IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, owns and operates a diversified global network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Buckeye is one of the largest liquid petroleum products pipeline operators in the United States in terms of volumes delivered, with approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline. Buckeye also operates or maintains third-party pipelines and terminals and performs engineering and construction services for customers. Buckeye’s global terminal network comprises more than 110 liquid petroleum products terminals with aggregate tank capacity of approximately 118 million barrels across its portfolio of pipelines, inland terminals and marine terminals located primarily in the East Coast, Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States as well as in the Caribbean. Buckeye’s global network of marine terminals enables it to facilitate global flows of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering its customers connectivity between supply areas and market centers through some of the world’s most important bulk storage and blending hubs. Buckeye’s flagship marine terminal in The Bahamas, Buckeye Bahamas Hub, is one of the largest marine crude oil and refined petroleum products storage facilities in the world and provides an array of logistics and blending services for the global flow of petroleum products. Buckeye’s Gulf Coast regional hub, Buckeye Texas Partners, offers world-class marine terminalling, storage and processing capabilities. Buckeye is also a wholesale distributor of refined petroleum products in certain areas served by its pipelines and terminals. More information concerning Buckeye can be found at www.buckeye.com .