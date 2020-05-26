New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205320/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Viscosupplements market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$21.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$23.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Viscosupplements segment will reach a market size of US$126 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$318 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alcon Laboratories Inc.; Allergan plc; Anika Therapeutics Inc.; Bausch & Lomb Inc.; Collagen Solutions Plc; Galderma S.A.; Lifecore Biomedical LLC; Sanofi US; Seikagaku Corporation; Teijin Pharma Limited





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Biomaterials Transform Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry Recent Market Activity Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials: The Natural Biomaterials Collagen-Based Biomaterials Hyaluronic Acid-based Biomaterials Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth Competitive Landscape A Glance at Select HA-Based Products Global Competitor Market Shares Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (US) Allergan plc (Ireland) Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (US) Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (US) Collagen Solutions Plc (UK) Galderma S.A. (Switzerland) Johnson & Johnson Vision, Inc. (US) Lifecore Biomedical, LLC (US) Sanofi US (US) Seikagaku Corporation (Japan) Teijin Pharma Limited (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Tissue Engineered Collagen Biomaterials Market: Important Role in Joint Reconstruction & Wound Healing Hyaluronic Acid Viscosupplementation - A Non Surgical Therapy Option for Osteoarthritis Single Injection Cycles Gain Momentum Concerns over Side Effects of NSAIDs and Corticosteroids Treatments to Continue Fueling Demand for Viscosupplementation Asia-Pacific: A Lucrative Market for HA Viscosupplementation Competitive Scenario Orthobiologics - A Thriving Market Stable Growth in Wound Care Space Augurs Well for Market Growth Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden Wound Care Biologics Gain Prominence with Bioactive Products Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics Increasing Preference for Shorter and Convenient Treatment Options Injectables Market on a High Growth Curve Collagen-based Bioengineered Alternatives to Bone Grafts Skincare Products Continue to Dominate Cosmeceuticals Hyaluronic-Acid Based Products Replace Other Facial Implant Products Biomaterial Research Develops New Applications Hyaluronic Acid Applications in Medical Aesthetics Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities Aging Global Population Increasing Life Expectancy Issues and Threats Shortage of Biomaterials Lack of Adequate Reimbursements

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

