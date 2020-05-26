VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has discovered a broad gold bearing swale in the northwestern part of its Egina mining lease. This new discovery ties in well with the Company’s overall interpretation regarding gold distribution across the greater Egina terrace.
“We are pleased to see a model coming together of gravel gold mineralization across the greater Egina terrace,” commented Quinton Hennigh, President and Chairman of Novo Resources. “We are starting to see a pattern of gravel gold distribution that appears robust around Egina. Recently discovered broad gold bearing swales discovered at Paradise likely tie back to areas further south. This implies we have a network of swales nearly 10 km wide and 17 km from south to north to further explore around Egina, a small part of our large land holdings across the expansive terrace. We have many other target areas to test across our terrace holdings this year. We are just getting started.”
Description of MAK sampling process:
MAK samples are collected from pits spaced approximately 50 metres apart across target areas. Pits are dug by track hoe and range up to 3 metres depth. Targeted sample size is approximately one tonne. Samples are placed in wooden crates lined with bulka bags and transported to Novo’s Station Peak camp where they are processed through a mobile alluvial Knudsen centrifugal concentrator. Concentrates are panned down to reveal gold for point counting and further study.
Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., the Company’s President, Chairman, and a Director, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical contents of this news release.
