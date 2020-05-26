PLEASANTON, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that it will have executives present virtually at three upcoming investor conferences. These include:
A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.
About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.
Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
+1 (925) 379-6000
justin.furby@workday.com
Media Contact:
Nina Oestlien
+1 (415) 828-3034
nina.oestlien@workday.com
Workday, Inc.
Pleasanton, California, UNITED STATES
