LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH), a manufacturer of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, announced it will begin rolling out its ready-to-drink smoothie line, “Twist & Go”™, to Brevard Public Schools (“Brevard”) in the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. Brevard is the 49th largest school district in the U.S. and the 9th largest school district in Florida, serving over 73,000 students daily across 105 schools. “Twist & Go”™ will be rolled out to approximately 100 schools as part of the reimbursable breakfast menu and will also be offered on an a la carte basis throughout the rest of the day. Brevard is the second school district rollout for Barfresh out of 14,000 districts nationwide that represent 98,000 schools.



Many school districts continue to serve students two meals a day remotely during school closures due to Covid-19. This is expected to continue through the summer months and into the beginning of the new school year. Given potential changes to the way students are fed now and will be in the future, “﻿Twist & Go”™ is a perfect addition to any school menu as it enables administrators to easily serve “grab and go” products during these changing times and when breakfast and lunch schedules return to normal. This enables school districts to quickly adopt Barfresh’s “Twist & Go”™ for entire school districts. Brevard Public School district will begin rolling out product in the fall of 2020.

“Twist & Go”™ is a healthy, on-the-go option that qualifies for the USDA reimbursable meal program and is smart snack compliant: each smoothie contains four ounces of yogurt and a half-cup of fruit/fruit juice and provides students 5 grams of protein. These smoothies contain no added sugars, no preservatives, no artificial flavors or colors and come in two great tasting flavors: strawberry banana and peach.

Riccardo Delle Coste, Barfresh's CEO, stated, "Brevard is one of the largest districts in the nation and we are honored to be trusted with providing their students a meal option that is not only great tasting but also highly nutritious. Our new “Twist & Go”™ offering has the potential to dramatically increase our penetration within the school channel. We announced this new product offering a month ago, and the initial response from schools across the United States has exceeded our expectations, given the Covid-19 pandemic. We expect to attract additional districts in the upcoming school year.”

Mr. Delle Coste continued, “Our new “Twist & Go”™ offerings enables us to expand our school channel with entire school districts instead of school by school with our existing easy pour bulk offering. “Twist & Go”™ dramatically increases our growth opportunities in this channel. In addition, it serves as a complement to our easy pour bulk product in the schools that we already service and shortens the sell-in process with districts, as there is no customer equipment required.”

Laurie Conlin, RD, LD, District Food & Nutrition Manager of Brevard County Schools, commented, “Brevard Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services is excited to make the “Twist & Go”™ smoothies available as a healthy breakfast and a la carte choice to our students in the upcoming school year. The smoothies taste great and contain clean label, healthy ingredients to provide students with essential nutrients and the fuel they need for learning.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the Company's commercial progress and future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", among others. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and may not materialize. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained in the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Furthermore, the Company does not intend, and is not obligated, to update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

