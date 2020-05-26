EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present a pre-recorded virtual presentation at Little Grapevine’s G1 Microcap Virtual Conference on May 27th, 2020.

MamaMancini’s Chief Executive Officer Carl Wolf will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar is accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Little Grapevine’s G1 Microcap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 27th, 2020

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://littlegrapevine.com/g1-conference-event



A copy of the slides will also be available at www.littlegrapevine.com and in the Investor Relations section of MamaMancini's website .

About Little Grapevine

Little Grapevine™ is an invitation-only website that invites companies to participate in recurring on-line virtual conferences with video presentations, video interviews, podcasts and more. Content is conveniently archived and categorized on littlegrapevine.com, which serves as an all-in-one tool for investors seeking to research companies in the microcap space. At the end of each presentation, featured companies are required to answer Little Grapevine’s questions about their business. For more information about Little Grapevine, please visit www.littlegrapevine.com .

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sams Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .