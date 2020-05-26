CHICAGO and MADISON, Wis., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, a leader in through-channel marketing automation (TCMA), announced today a partnership with Widen, a digital asset management (DAM) software company to provide holistic brand management solutions for large enterprises who market through local channel partners.



BrandMuscle and Widen have worked together for years to provide best of breed solutions that service the marketing needs of their respective customers. This partnership formalizes the relationship and will allow the two companies to streamline the integration between their respective DAM and TCMA platforms.

“Our goal is to create a comprehensive brand management solution for marketers to service their entire marketing supply chain,” said Richard Mendis, Chief Strategy Officer at BrandMuscle. “Many corporate marketing teams use Widen to manage digital assets and leverage BrandMuscle to get those branded assets into the hands of local channel partners in an easy to use, brand-compliant manner. This partnership will streamline the integration between our systems, and make it even easier for our mutual customers to deploy brand-compliant marketing materials at scale.”

Both companies have been recognized in Forrester reports within their respective industry. Most recently, BrandMuscle was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020.

Widen was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q4 2019.

“Our goal is to maximize our customers’ local marketing programs with a solution that provides insights and control across the marketing lifecycle,” said Elizabeth Journell, Executive Vice President of Sales at BrandMuscle. “We are confident that our partnership with Widen will give our customers an even more powerful way to leverage their TCMA and DAM technologies to efficiently distribute assets across large channel partner teams.”

“BrandMuscle uses Widen’s DAM system, the Widen Collective®, to organize and share their customer assets. BrandMuscle’s experience as a Widen customer gives them an intimate understanding of how our platform works and the value it provides in tandem with BrandMuscle’s TCMA technology,” said Jamie Liechty, Partner Manager at Widen. “This partnership empowers marketers to secure brand compliance and quickly support new marketing channels around the world.”

Connect with BrandMuscle:

Follow @BrandMuscle on Twitter and LinkedIn

Like BrandMuscle on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrandMuscle/

Connect with Widen:

Follow @Widen on Twitter and LinkedIn

Like Widen on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Widen/

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. Its platform spans brand management, marketing resource management, and product information management solutions and has enabled over one million marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 660 global brands to better connect with audiences. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Visit www.widen.com .

Contact:

Lori Alba

VP of Marketing

lori.alba@brandmuscle.com

216-454-2047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c37943c1-3ce7-4c54-919e-c0aa2ac6abd9