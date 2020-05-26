JACKSONVILLE, FL, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BOTS, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: MCIG) (GERMAN EXCHANGE: M06.SG), emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing robotics industry - announced today the acquisition of D’BOT Technology Corp (“D’BOT”).



D’BOT has developed several cutting-edge AI powered trading bot platforms (in Beta phase) and has an experienced team of developers with expertise in robotic automation processes and enterprise grade blockchain platforms to deliver advanced crypto and financial services with unprecedented security and transaction speeds.

BOTS, Inc ($BOTStm ) plan is to leverage the technological platform powered by D’BOT in different industry segments in order to generate revenue by introducing a novel hybrid decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that has many innovative features such as its own unique DEX blockchain.

Market capitalization for all crypto coins currently stands at a quarter of a trillion dollars. Twenty-four-hour trade volume in the cryptocurrency market passed the $110 billion mark according to CoinMarketCap.com.

Decentralized exchanges are rapidly growing in popularity due to fewer regulations and being less susceptible to hacking. In 2019 total volume in USD for this segment grew to 2.5 billion dollars.

“If you were worried about having your cryptocurrency stolen from a traditional centralized exchange, you were not alone,” said Paul Rosenberg, Company’s CEO. “From Mt. Gox to Bitfinex and many other crypto exchanges, there have been too many well-publicized news stories around the world of exchanges being hacked and hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of crypto being stolen along with personal information. We will offer completely new ways to trade digital currencies without keeping your coins on the servers of third-party exchanges but instead traded utilizing decentralized crypto exchanges known as being ‘DEX’ powered but in our case, secured by bots.”

A recent Forbes.com article https://www.forbes.com/sites/oluwaseunadeyanju/2020/04/28/why-bitcoin-exchanges-are-building-their-own-blockchain/amp/ discussed several new developments in the DEX industry, like “developing blockchain based crypto exchanges which will be able to grow their market share and operate more efficiently” and the fact that the world’s busiest crypto exchanges are betting on decentralized platforms to drive the growth of decentralized commercial applications, particularly toward institutional financial inclusion.

Management believes that in the post-COVID economy, decentralization and more decentralized economies will emerge as being an indispensable addition to any industry.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC:MCIG) and on Börse Stuttgart under ticker (M06.SG) - is a diversified company servicing the robotics needs of its customers. The Company is committed to drive the innovations needed to shape the future of robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.bots.bz

