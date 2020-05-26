PHOENIX, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial bondage is a prevalent problem throughout the world, with many people lacking the tools and resources to improve their financial well-being. In his new book, “Financial Freedom,” executive director of Bank of Industry, Simon Aranonu, draws from his extensive knowledge and experience working in credit risk analysis and management to educate readers on the basics of money and the most effective strategies for combating debt and achieving financial security.

“Financial Freedom” bridges the financial literacy gap, helping readers to understand the logic and language of finance and apply it to their own situations. Aranonu identifies the leading causes of debt accrual and common mistakes people make in managing their personal finances. He also outlines strategies on how make permanent changes to their wealth management, from finding the right financial advisors for their needs and exiting the debt trap to building wealth and sustaining a debt-free life.

“My goal with this book is to help people achieve financial freedom,” said Aranonu. “If you are at the verge of credit card bondage and want to know the dynamics of money, take control of your finances, learn how to build and preserve personal wealth, and retire happily, this book is for you.”

Full of practical, professional advice on how to avoid and exit the debt trap and build a secure future, “Financial Freedom” is a valuable resource for those seeking to confront their debt and take control of their personal finances.

“Financial Freedom: Secrets of Debt-Free Living”

By Simon Aranonu

ISBN: 9781973675556 (softcover); 9781973675549 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow Press

About the author

Simon Aranonu is the executive director of Bank of Industry in Lagos, Nigeria, and has over 32 years of experience in banking and financial services. Aranonu graduated at the top of his class with a B.Sc. in Finance and has attended various business schools throughout the United States including Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, Kellogg and the University of Chicago, as well as Cranfield University in the United Kingdom and Galilee Institute in Israel. He has also trained at Chase Bank in New York, New York, Citibank in Long Island City, New York, and Mellon Bank in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aranonu began his banking career in a subsidiary of Chase Manhattan Bank in 1987, and his core competence is credit risk analysis and management.

