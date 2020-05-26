TempScout, is a new workplace health and safety service that can be quickly deployed to help employers screen for elevated body temperature in staff working in high density locations.

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backwoods Security Services today announced the launch of TempScout, a new workplace health and safety service that can be quickly deployed to help employers screen for elevated body temperature in staff working in high density locations.



TempScout is a sophisticated temperature monitoring system that combines state-of-the-art thermal imaging technology with proprietary protocols and expert on-site staff to offer a robust, customizable temperature screening service that helps reduce the risk of viral spread in the workplace. Operating on a monthly pricing plan, the service includes all equipment, support and staffing required for an accurate and effective screening program. TempScout is a comprehensive service that makes mass temperature screening accessible for any workplace seeking to enhance its health and safety standards.

“With the emergence of COVID-19, mass temperature screening is one of several strategies many of our clients want to implement to reduce the risk of viral spread, but the price and complexity of the technology and required protocols are barriers for many organizations,” said Paul Poscente, President and CEO of Backwoods Security Services’ parent company, Backwoods Energy Services. “TempScout is a complete service that integrates mass temperature screening into workplace health and safety programs. Our team can have the system up from design to deployment in five days or less, and our onsite technicians manage the technology and protocols to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of the program.”

TempScout services can be scaled and tailored to any business size or location by offering mass temperature screening, networked scanning solutions and stand-alone scanning options. Clean Harbors, a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services signed on to use TempScout at its Fort McMurray location in order to enhance its current workplace health and safety program.

“The health and safety of our staff is our top priority, which is why we feel a sense of urgency in getting temperature screening integrated into our on-site protocols,” said Robert Blackwell, Director of Lodging Services, Clean Harbors. “The TempScout solution was best in class in terms of technology and protocols and the TempScout team was able to deploy the system in a few days get to get immediate help we needed. Great solution and great service.”

“With TempScout as a front line of defense against viral transmission, we aim to help businesses feel confident that their locations are safer places for employees to work now and years into the future,” said Poscente.

For more information about TempScout, visit tempscout.ca .

About Backwoods Security Services

Backwoods Security Services, a division of Backwoods Energy Services, has been concerned with the protection and wellbeing of people since 1986. Backwoods Security Services’ solutions include site-wide emergency response, mass temperature screening, mobile surveillance units, accident scene support and more. The team at Backwoods Security Services consists of senior professionals and experienced staff who have the training, licensing and certifications necessary to lead workplace health, safety, and security projects for clients across Alberta.

About Backwoods Energy Services

Backwoods Energy Services (Backwoods) is the largest Indigenous-owned business in northwestern Alberta and a leading service provider for utilities, forestry and oil and gas companies in Western Canada. Based out of Edmonton, Alberta, Backwoods has been in operation for more than 30 years and was acquired by the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation in 2015. Backwoods works with industry to create meaningful partnerships and deliver exceptional results to its clients while creating economic opportunity for the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

