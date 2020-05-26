ATLANTA, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs and holder of a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Providence’s website at http://investor.prscholdings.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events .

About The Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

The Providence Service Corporation, through its fully-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC and Circulation, Inc., is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.

Investor Contact: