Company Announcement, 26 May 2020 at 4:00 pm (UTC +3:00)



The Board of Directors of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has today decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 29 June 2020.

The postponement of the Annual General Meeting will enable new investors who may participate in the rights issue published by the company on May 26 2020, to participate in the Annual General Meeting, thus ensuring equal treatment of shareholders.

In addition, according to the temporary emergency law (290/2020) due to the Coronavirus pandemic annual general meeting can be arranged after 30 June but not later than 30 September 2020.

Based on these measures the Board of Directors of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has today decided to reschedule the Annual General Meeting for 17 August 2020 at 10.00 am. The company will convene the General Meeting later.

More information:

Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO

tel. +358 40 7080 307

e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

Certified Adviser:

Certified Advisers AB, +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Main Media

www.bbs-artebone.fi

This is information that BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on 26 May 2020 at 4:00 pm (UTC +3:00).

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE® Paste, is ready and the application process for the CE marking enabling commercialization is in progress.