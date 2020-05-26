ARTEFACT

Société Anonyme au capital de 3 408 136,60 €

19 Rue Richer 75009 PARIS

418 267 704 R.C.S. PARIS

CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS MONTHLY DECLARATION

In accordance with articles L233-8 of commercial law and

223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF)

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable May 31, 2020 34 081 366 34 081 366

About Artefact I artefact.com

Created from the merger of the startup Artefact, founded in 2015, and the media agency NetBooster, founded in 1998, Artefact has emerged in past five years as a leading player in Data services, providing specialist advice on data transformation and data-driven digital marketing. With 18 offices across 14 different countries, Artefact is a next-gen company with a mission to transform data into business impact and to deliver tangible results over its customers’ entire value chain. Artefact now provides its range of Data Consulting, Digital Marketing, Technology Deployment (AI and Big Data) and Creative Studio services to more than 400 customers, including many world leaders. In January 2019, Artefact created its own AI R&D centre and has been supporting international groups in creating their own AI Labs. Artefact is listed on the Euronext growth stock exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000079683).

Attachment