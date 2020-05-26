SAN FRANCISCO and SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hygea Precision Medicine (Hygea), a company focused on developing a precision medicine software system for healthcare providers and patients to effectively manage genomic testing, and Admera Health, a premier precision medicine company and genetics laboratory, are pleased to announce a formal, agreed partnership.



Eyal Odiz, CEO and Co-Founder of Hygea commented, “This important and strategic partnership will allow Hygea to offer its customers high quality tests from Admera Health, such as PGxOne™ Plus for pharmacogenomics. Based on the results, providers can decide what medications and dosages could be prescribed and which should be avoided due to adverse side effects. Hygea’s intuitive and powerful software platform which assists with the process to order and manage genetic testing will enable providers to offer more effective treatment plans and lower healthcare expenses for patients. We are excited to help providers implement genetic testing as part of their daily practice.”

Guanghui Hu, CEO of Admera Health added, “Hygea Precision Medicine is an innovative company that provides a platform that promotes communication between a patient and their healthcare provider to optimize the patient’s treatment plan. With this collaboration between Hygea and Admera Health, our companies will be able to provide providers and patients the clinical benefits of the PGxOne™ Plus test on a user-friendly and dynamic software platform. Our hope is that pharmacogenomics testing can one day become the standard of care and that tools will be provided to providers to assist in interpretation, understanding, and guidance. Through our partnership with Hygea, we know that we are one step closer to achieving that goal.”

About Hygea Precision Medicine

Hygea Precision Medicine is focused on developing a collaborative software platform for healthcare providers and patients to work together to improve patient care. The intuitive software utilizes patent-pending technology that combines clinical guidance, genomic knowledge, and machine-learning to perform a variety of functions related to the accessibility, management, and application of patient data. For more information, please visit www.hygeamedicine.com .

About Admera Health

Admera Health is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited advanced molecular diagnostics company focused on personalized medicine, non-invasive cancer testing, digital health, and providing research services. Research and development efforts are dedicated to developing cutting-edge diagnostics that span the continuum of care. Utilizing next-generation technology platforms and advanced bioinformatics, Admera Health seeks to redefine disease screening, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and management through its innovative, personalized solutions. It is the company’s mission to deliver transformative, valuable solutions to patients, physicians, and clinical researchers. Admera is committed to improving the health and well-being of our global community through the direct delivery of personalized, medically actionable results.

