The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS will take place on 18.06.2020. Other dates in the financial calendar remain unchanged.

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS plans to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

14/02/2020 Unaudited results for Q4 2019 and 12 months 2019

28/02/2020 Audited results for 2019

24/04/2020 Q1 interim results

18/06/2020 General meeting of shareholders

30/07/2020 Q2 interim results

29/10/2020 Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee



