26 May 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 May 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/05/2020

Share Price:

£6.512 Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/05/2020

Share Price:

£6.512 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/05/2020 Jon Marchant 19 19 3,298 Katy Wilde 19 19 2,607 Lewis Alcraft 19 19 6,942 Rachel Kentleton 19 19 1,627

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

