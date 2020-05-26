VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (TSX.V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (the "Company") announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement as part of a series of drawdowns on the Alumina Equity Agreement consisting of 1,250,000 units at a price of CAD$0.08 per unit for gross proceeds of $100,000.



Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.13 for a period of three years from the issue date. The securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the private placement for strategic crypto currency acquisitions and associated administrative expenses.

About Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

The Company primarily builds and operates Masternodes and invests in Node technologies. The Company also has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio through investments made in Proof-Of-Stake tokens and their associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD