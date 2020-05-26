CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of € 7,099,656

Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

Evry Trade and Company Register No.: 969 202 241

INFORMATION RELATING TO CGG COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

OF JUNE 16, 2020

Massy, France – May 26, 2020

The Combined General Meeting of CGG will be held on June 16, 2020 at 9:30 am at the Company’s registered office, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy. However, due to the health measures imposed as part of the Covid-19 epidemic and in application of the emergency measures adopted by the French government, the Combined General Meeting of the Company will be held behind closed doors (without any shareholders being present).

A live audio webcast will be provided on the Company’s website.

Notices for the Combined General Meeting are published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO). The preliminary notice of meeting was published on May 6, 2020 (Bulletin n°55) and the convening notice of meeting including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the main formalities for attending and voting at said meeting will be published on May 29, 2020 (Bulletin n° 65).

Holders of bearer shares can also obtain the documents related to the meeting from their financial intermediary.

Holders of registered shares will be directly invited to attend the meeting by BNP Paribas Securities Services.

All the documents and information relating to the General Meeting are available on the Company’s website ( www.cgg.com ) and will be made available to the shareholders under the conditions provided by law.

CGG Contact : Legal Department

27 avenue Carnot

91300 Massy

Attachment