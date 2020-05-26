On 30 April 2020 the General Shareholders Meeting of Invalda INVL (identification code 121304349, address Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Lithuania) decided to allocate EUR 0.80 dividend per share.

Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the General Shareholders Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 15 May 2020 were shareholders of Invalda INVL.

From 28 May 2020 the dividends will be paid in the following order:

- to the shareholders, whose Invalda INVL shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the amount of dividend, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

- to the shareholders whose Invalda INVL shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian Siauliu bankas, AB, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account with Lithuanian commercial bank as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Siauliu bankas, AB. Moreover, requests duly completed and signed with a qualified electronic signature may be sent to the e-mail address dividendai@sb.lt . The application form can be found here ).

Dividend taxation procedure for the year 2019:

- dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15%;

- dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 15%, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Raimondas Rajeckas, CFO of Invalda INVL

E-mail raimondas@invaldainvl.com



