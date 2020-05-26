New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02438202/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Non-Portable market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$630.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$643.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Non-Portable segment will reach a market size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.; American Electric Lighting; Amerlux®, LLC; Bajaj Electricals Ltd.; Cree, Inc.; Current, Powered by GE; Eaton Corporation plc; ELK Group International, Inc.; Fagerhults Belysning AB; Feilo Sylvania; FW Thorpe Plc; Havells India Limited; Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., ; Holophane, Inc.; Hubbell Lighting, Inc.; Juno Lighting Group; Koito Manufacturing Company Ltd.; LEDvance GmbH; Lithonia Lighting Company; LSI Industries, Inc.; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.; NVC Lighting Technology Corporation; OMS, a.s.; Opple Lighting; Osram GmbH; Panasonic Corp.; Schréder Group GIE; Targetti Sankey S.p.A.; TCP International Holdings Ltd.; Thomas Lighting; Thorn Licht GmbH; Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation; TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG; Venture Lighting International, Inc.; Zumtobel Group AG





Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires: ‘Shaping’ the Future of Energy Efficient Lighting Technologies Recent Market Activity Bright Prospects Ahead for World Lighting Fixtures & Luminaires Market Developing Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth Developed Regions Continue to Generate Significant Opportunities Innovations & Advancements: Prime Force Directing the Market Progress Growth for Luminaires Surpasses Lamps in the Global Market for Lighting Equipment Global Competitor Market Shares Lighting Fixtures and Luminaires Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Surging Demand for LED Lighting Emerges as the Fundamental Growth Driver LED Lamps and Luminaires Penetration Varies Across General Lighting Segments General Lighting Segments: Key Factors Impacting LED Adoption LED Luminaires Uptake in Commercial Buildings to Increase Wider Uptake of LED Lighting in Industrial Facilities Drives Demand for Industrial LED Luminaires Efficiency Requirements Boost LED Luminaires Demand Strong Growth Predicted for LED Luminaires Over the Next Few Years LED Outdoor Luminaires are Poised for Rapid Penetration LED Lamps and Luminaires Adoption Faster in Countries with High Power Costs Future Trends in LED Lighting and Luminaires Market Energy Efficient OLED Luminaires to Witness Increased Adoption Favorable Government Policies Spur Adoption of Energy Efficient Lamps and Luminaires Growing Proliferation of Smart Lighting, Connected Home Technology and Digitization Drive Healthy Market Growth Booming Smart Lighting Market Drives Strong Demand for Intelligent Luminaires Luminaires: The Media of Choice for Enabling the IoT Technology Connected, Embedded, and Sustainable Lighting Drive Enormous Changes in Luminaire Design and Functionality A Brief Review of Select Recently Launched Smart Lighting Solutions Lighting Controls in Fixtures Offer Higher Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Space Efficiency, Augurs Well for Market Expansion Controls for Connected, Intelligent, and Advanced LED Luminaries Robust Growth Opportunities in Industrial Applications Modernization Initiatives Spur Demand for Industrial Luminaires Key Determinants for Lighting Solutions in Industrial Spaces Lighting Technologies for Industrial Spaces: Features, Rated Hours and Applications Industrial & High Baby Lighting Markets: The Most Challenging, Yet Lucrative Applications Stylish and Decorative Luminaires in a Variety of Sizes and Shapes Drive Market Growth for Architectural Fixtures A Brief Review of Latest Architectural Lighting Design Trends Sculptural Lighting Fixtures Stand to Make Gains Construction Activity: A Key Demand Determinant Healthy Momentum in World Construction Sector Offers Bright Prospects Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot Home Decor Trends Drive the Portable Lighting Fixtures Market Automotive Remains A Core End-Use Sector for Lighting Luminaires Stable Automobile Production Bodes Well for Vehicular Lighting Fixtures Positive Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Urbanization Trend Burgeoning Middle Class Population Rising Standards of Living Favorable Economic Scenario Continuous Innovation: Primary Market Characteristic Interior Lighting Design Trends Influence Indoor Luminaires Innovations Review of Select Interior Lighting Design Trends A Review of Select Luminaires Innovations Novel Tracklights that Offer Optimal Flexibility Irrespective of Project Application Other Recent Innovative Fixture and

