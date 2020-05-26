NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who:Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
  
What:Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
When:Thursday, May 28, 2020
 10:00 AM ET
  
What:Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
When:Thursday, June 4, 2020
 10:00 AM ET
  
Where:Ms. Friedman’s presentations will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

