Company announcement

May 26, 2020

Announcement No. 8/2020

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 9.30 CET. The Annual General Meeting will be held electronically without physical attendance.

Attached please find

Invitation to Annual General Meeting

Notice with agenda

Candidates for the board of directors

Proposed Remuneration Policy

A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have so requested and have informed Nilfisk of their e-mail address.

The Nilfisk 2019 Annual Report can be read or printed at investor.nilfisk.com.

Please direct questions by email to: AGM2020@nilfisk.com.

Contact

Investor Relations

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2128 5832

Media Relations

Louise Refsgaard Klinge

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2067 0833

Attachments