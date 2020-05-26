Company announcement
May 26, 2020
Announcement No. 8/2020
The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 9.30 CET. The Annual General Meeting will be held electronically without physical attendance.
A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have so requested and have informed Nilfisk of their e-mail address.
The Nilfisk 2019 Annual Report can be read or printed at investor.nilfisk.com.
Please direct questions by email to: AGM2020@nilfisk.com.
Contact
Investor Relations
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2128 5832
Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833
Nilfisk Holding A/S
Brøndby, DENMARK
