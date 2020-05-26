UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general global release of Applied Epic® 2020. The latest release of Applied Epic enables agencies and brokerages to automate additional billing and commission workflows, expand digital management of their benefits book of business, and digitize the commercial lines application and renewal process via data integration with Indio.
Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic include:
“Applied Epic continues to be the most widely used management system across the globe, enabling agents and brokers to operate more efficiently through the use of automation, and more effectively service and sell to their customers,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic further supports our mission to create a connected insurance experience for each stakeholder.”
The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.
About Applied Systems
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com
Applied Systems
University Park, Illinois, UNITED STATES
Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com
21413.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: