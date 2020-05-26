UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the general global release of Applied Epic® 2020. The latest release of Applied Epic enables agencies and brokerages to automate additional billing and commission workflows, expand digital management of their benefits book of business, and digitize the commercial lines application and renewal process via data integration with Indio.

Key enhancements in the latest release of Applied Epic include:

Accounting: Further automates default commission agreement capabilities to expedite the renewal process, as well as provides two new annualized premium calculations for more accurate reporting for policies with terms greater or less than one year.

Further automates default commission agreement capabilities to expedite the renewal process, as well as provides two new annualized premium calculations for more accurate reporting for policies with terms greater or less than one year. Leads Inbox: Enables agencies and brokerages to import into Applied Epic leads obtained from Applied WebRater (in Canada), marketing automation tools, aggregators and websites to create accounts, policies and activities. For those agencies leveraging Epic Quotes, a quote can be created and sent to Epic Quotes with any rating data included within the lead.

Enables agencies and brokerages to import into Applied Epic leads obtained from Applied WebRater (in Canada), marketing automation tools, aggregators and websites to create accounts, policies and activities. For those agencies leveraging Epic Quotes, a quote can be created and sent to Epic Quotes with any rating data included within the lead. Indio Integration: Enables agents using Applied Epic to launch Indio to automatically populate key client details into the renewal applications, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and minimizing E&O.

Enables agents using Applied Epic to launch Indio to automatically populate key client details into the renewal applications, eliminating the need for duplicate data entry and minimizing E&O. Expanded Benefits Capabilities: Provides policy term selections that most appropriately align with the benefits plan detail and enables agents to capture accurate premium information more easily by automatically calculating volume-rated premium for Short and Long Term Disability and Life. Also allows commission to be calculated based on revenue, policies or entire book of business, and for a Producers New Business commission rate to be retained for a 12-month period starting from the Broker of Record.

“Applied Epic continues to be the most widely used management system across the globe, enabling agents and brokers to operate more efficiently through the use of automation, and more effectively service and sell to their customers,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Epic further supports our mission to create a connected insurance experience for each stakeholder.”

