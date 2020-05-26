Dividend



The Meeting resolved that no dividend be paid.

Board of Directors

The Meeting re-elected the Board Members Sofia Bertling, Johan Carlström, Ted Elvhage, Alexander Kotsinas, Tomas Mikaelsson, Dimitrij Titov and Juan Vallejo.

The Meeting elected Johan Carlström as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Election of Auditors

The Meeting resolved that the registered firm of accountants MOORE KLN AB be re-elected as auditor for a term of office of one year up until the end of the 2021 AGM. MOORE KLN AB has announced that Authorized Public Accountant Ulf Lindesson will be appointed Auditor-in-Charge.

Authorization of the Board to decide on the repurchase and transfer of Class B treasury shares

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board to repurchase, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, as many Class B shares in the Company as may be purchased without the Company's holding at any time exceeding ten per cent (10 %) of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company. The Board of Directors was also authorized to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, to transfer the Company's Class B shares, deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights.

Authorization of the Board to decide on the issue of new shares with or without preferential rights for the shareholders

The Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions up until the next AGM, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on new issues of Class B shares, warrants and/or convertibles entitling to subscription of Class B shares.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

