3 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Die Casting market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$971.8 Thousand to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$938.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Die Casting segment will reach a market size of US$2.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Aluminum Castings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Aluminum Castings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alcast Company; Alcoa Corporation; Bodine Aluminum Inc.; CAF innovative Shapecasting™; Consolidated Metco Inc.; Cosma International Inc.; Dynacast International Inc.; Endurance Technologies Limited; Gibbs Die Casting Corp.; Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH; Nemak S.A. de C.V.; Pace Industries; Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd.; Rockman Industries Ltd.; Ryobi Limited





Metal Castings: Critical for Production of Manufactured Parts and Finished Goods Recent Market Activity Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains Steady Demand Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand Aluminum Castings: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Energy Efficient Products Drives Market Growth Die Casting - The Major Process in the Aluminum Castings Market Transportation Industry Propels Demand for Aluminum Castings Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the Aluminum Castings Market Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Global Competitor Market Shares Aluminum Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: ( in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Alcast Company (USA) Alcoa Corporation (USA) Bodine Aluminum, Inc. (USA) CAF innovative Shapecasting™ (Canada) Cosma International, Inc. (Canada) Consolidated Metco, Inc. (USA) Dynacast International, Inc. (USA) Endurance Technologies Limited (India) Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (USA) Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH (Germany) Nemak, S.A. de C.V. (Mexico) Pace Industries (USA) Rochester Aluminum Smelting Canada Ltd. (Canada) Rockman Industries Ltd. (India) Ryobi Limited (Japan)

Cost and Environmental Benefits Propel Adoption of Secondary Aluminum Casting Transportation Sector: Strong Demand for Lightweight Components in Automotive Industry Bodes Well for Aluminum Castings Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Aluminum Castings Market Trend towards Lighter Weight Vehicles Favors Aluminum Castings Market Lightweight Materials in Automotive Industry As Compared to Steel Environmental Regulations Drive Focus onto Lightweight Vehicles: A Key Growth Driver Fuel Economy Regulations - A Glance at Fuel Economy Targets Set by China, EU and the US Auto Manufacturers and OEMs to Increase Aluminum Content in Vehicles Environmental Concerns Drive Auto Industry’s Focus on Remanufactured Parts Rising Popularity of Electric Cars Augurs Well for the Market Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the Auto Industry Robust Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver Aluminum Castings Replace Wrought Iron and Steel in Military and Defense Applications Opportunity Indicators Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application Pressure Tight and Reliable Aluminum Castings Meet the Challenging Specifications of Valves and Pumps Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices Magnesium - A Potential Threat to Aluminum Diecasts

