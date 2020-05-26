FAIRFAX, Va., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC), a leading information technology services and modernization company, announces the award of a subcontract to provide technical expertise and resources in support of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that provides the resources needed to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. IAI will build on the knowledge and expertise gained in past successful technology implementations on SBA’s legacy computer systems.



As a valued subcontractor and team member to a large management and technology consulting firm, IAI is tasked to provide IT support related to technology development and operations, including but not limited to tasks related to SBA CARES Act systems implementation. IAI’s Professional Services department will support database planning and design; systems analysis, integration, and design; programming, conversion and implementation support; network services, data/records management, and testing.

“IAI’s management and technical staff are privileged to be part of this joint mission-critical effort to support people and businesses unduly burdened by this pandemic,” said Stan Reese, IAI’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are pleased to utilize our technical skill set and rapid response capabilities to support minimizing the economic disruption and difficulties now faced by millions of small business owners.”

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a web application and e-business solutions provider, as well as a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and extending their reach to the internet and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Information Analysis Incorporated’s business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These include the failure to obtain sufficient contracts, and to profitably complete those contracts. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in IAI’s Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Stan Reese - COO

(703) 293-7935

sreese@infoa.com



