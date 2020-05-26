MCLEAN, Va., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”) announced today that it wishes to clarify a news item that some Seeking Alpha subscribers (those who subscribe to emailed new stories pertaining to Gladstone Investment) erroneously received an email article this morning pertaining to an unrelated company (albeit with a similar name), Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP). Gladstone Investment believes that Seeking Alpha made the error because of the similarity between Gladstone Investment’s stock symbol (GAIN) and the unrelated company’s name (Gain Capital Holdings).



