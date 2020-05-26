SEATTLE, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A trunnion is a cylindrical protrusion used as a mounting or pivoting point. Trunnions are an important part of military development. Trunnion spherical bearings are majorly found applications in machines that operate two stresses: axial and rotational. These stresses may damage the machine by creating vibrations in the machine and thereby decreasing its life. Furthermore, these bearings provide excellent quality to the machine and are a cost-efficient way to decrease the vibrations in the machine. Different types of trunnion spherical bearings namely non-split bearings and spherical roller bearings.
The global trunnion spherical bearings market is estimated to account for US$ 37.45 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.
Market Drivers:
Trunnion spherical bearings provide energy-efficient performance to machines. It enhances the reliability and efficiency of these systems. As a result of this, it has been adopted in numerous machines and devices. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global trunnion spherical bearings market during the forecast period.
A ball mill is a grinder machine that is typically used for grinding and mixing of different types of materials into a fine powder. The demand for ball mills is increasing rapidly since it is used in the manufacturing of refractory material, cement, glass ceramics, silicates, fertilizers, etc. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the global trunnion spherical bearings market growth over the forecast period.
Market Restraint:
The volatile price of raw materials and high R&D cost are expected to hinder the global trunnion spherical bearings market growth market during the forecast period.
Key Takeaways
Competitive Section:
Major companies involved in the global trunnion spherical bearings market are GMB Corporation, AB SKF, Pratt & Whitney, The Timken Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Safran S.A., ILJIN co., ltd., Avio S.p.A., General Electric Company, IHI Corporation, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, AST Bearings LLC, NSK Ltd., and Thomson Industries, Inc.
Key Developments:
Market Segmentation:
