Annual General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund investors took place on 26 May 2020 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Proposed agenda of the meeting was the following:

Presentation of the FY2019 annual report together with the auditor’s report of Baltic Horizon Fund, and interim report of Q1 2020; Issuance of new units of Baltic Horizon Fund in 2020.

Investors representing 14,009,153 units and 12.36 % of the total votes registered as attending and thus quorum was not reached. Investors were not able to adopt the proposed resolution. Northern Horizon Capital AS will decide whether a repeat meeting with the same agenda will be convened and will notify the new meeting to the investors accordingly.

The presentation delivered at the meeting is attached. The meeting recording is available here.

