DALLAS, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandy Austin has been promoted to lead Bank of Texas in Dallas as market president.



Austin joined Bank of Texas as a member of the management training program in 2006 and has quickly risen through the ranks of the Corporate Banking group. Most recently, she served as Corporate Banking manager.

“This is an exciting announcement for Bank of Texas,” said Norm Bagwell, EVP, BOK Financial Regional Banking and CEO, Bank of Texas. “Mandy is a natural leader with impressive banking skills and experience. She is uniquely qualified to help deliver the entirety of our offerings to the Dallas region.”

As market president, Austin will lead operational and business development efforts for Bank of Texas as well as all lines of business for the bank’s parent company, BOK Financial. With approximately 500 employees, Dallas is the fastest growing market within the eight-state BOK Financial footprint.

In addition to her role as market president, she will continue to have oversight of the Corporate Banking team. Austin leads an innovative team that is focused on partnering with clients to find customized solutions.

“Mandy is a tremendous asset to Bank of Texas and BOK Financial,” said Mark Wade, executive director of Commercial Banking for BOK Financial. “Under her leadership, our team will be well positioned to support our clients in a challenging and ever-changing environment.”

Austin is passionate about giving back to the Dallas community, serving on the board of directors for The Family Place, a nonprofit seeking to end domestic violence, and The Park City Club, whose primary beneficiary is Allies in Service, a nonprofit dedicated to helping military veterans and their families. She has served on the Annual Campaign Council for the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas and is currently on the steering committee for the United Way Women of Tocqueville.

Austin earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com .

