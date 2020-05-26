SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernest C. Brown, Esq., PE shares the immense advantages of public-private partnerships (P3) in his recently released book, “Citizen’s Guide to P3 Projects: A Legal Primer for Public-Private Partnerships.” Designed to help architects, engineers, contractors, suppliers, elected public officials and ordinary citizens learn more about P3 projects, Brown showcases the process from project conception to construction. Tapping into his background as a leading P3 expert to provide his wide-ranging research on the topic, this guide is an exceptional resource to all who want to learn more about the P3 revolution and its positive impact on communities.

Serving as an agreement between a public agency and private entity for the design, construction, financing and management of a project or service used by the public, Brown expresses how the P3 approach has great benefits including an opportunity for citizens to advocate for creative local projects.

Throughout his career, Brown has advised more than one billion dollars in US P3 projects and dozens of design build projects and sign build operate transfer (DBOT) public projects. His San Francisco firm, Ernest Brown & Company, has received national recognition for its focus on construction, public infrastructure, aviation, engineering and manufacturing.

This book takes on new relevance due to changes to the industry brought on by COVID-19. With the creation of safe distance facilities, homeless housing and more, the need for collaborative partnerships and citizen-initiated projects has grown exponentially. Ready to contribute his feedback regarding construction bidding amid the pandemic, Brown provides insight that is informative, well-researched and illuminating.

Professionals and citizens alike will find “Citizen’s Guide to P3 Projects: A Legal Primer for Public-Private Partnerships” to be the ultimate resource for a look at the benefits surrounding P3 projects and how it is responsible for extraordinary public projects.

“Citizen’s Guide to P3 Projects: A Legal Primer for Public-Private Partnerships”

By Ernest C. Brown, Esq., PE

ISBN: 9781532089992 (softcover); 9781532090004 (hardcover); 9781532090011 (electronic)

Available at the iUniverse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Ernest C. Brown, Esq., PE is serves as P3 Advisor, D/B Counsel, Mediator & Arbitrator. Brown studied Civil & Environmental Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1975 and received his master’s degree in Construction Management and a Law Degree with distinction from the University of California at Berkeley in 1978. He is licensed to practice civil engineering, geotechnical engineering, and land surveying. In addition to this book, he also authored “California Infrastructure Projects: Legal Aspects of Building in the Gold State”. He served as Corporate Counsel for the Fluor Corporation and as a construction and real estate partner in several large law firms. In 1989, he founded Ernest Brown & Company, which specializes in construction law and dispute resolution. His San Francisco based firm served as Owner’s Counsel for the design and construction of the John Wayne Airport ($300 million) and the Honda Center ($100 Million), as well as counsel for the Carquinez Suspension Bridge ($300 Million) and numerous other large civil engineering, infrastructure and development projects.

He served as Joint Venture Counsel for the Presidio Parkway Project, a $1.2 Billion Public Private Partnership (P3) Project in San Francisco, California. He served in a similar capacity for the Oakland Connector Project, a $500 million, Design-Build people mover system linking BART and the Oakland International Airport. He currently serves as Chair of the P3 Working Group for ConsensusDocs. In that role he has participated in shaping ConsensusDocs policy on P3s and drafted and led the committee in completing a standard Public Private Partnership (P3) Agreement and an Operations and Maintenance Agreement (O & M) for use in P3 Projects. To learn more, please visit https://www.ernestbrown.com/

