Series RIKV 20 1005 RIKV 20 1215 ISIN IS0000031912 IS0000031920 Maturity Date 10/05/2020 12/15/2020 Auction Date 05/28/2020 05/28/2020 Settlement Date 06/02/2020 06/02/2020

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury Bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date, and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For further information please contact Laufey B. Ómarsdóttir, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9631.