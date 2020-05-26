New York, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900166/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ferrous market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$79 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$76 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ferrous segment will reach a market size of US$269.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Metal Powders market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$288.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Metal Powders market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allegheny Technologies Inc.; American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.; American Chemet Corp.; AMETEK Specialty Metal Products; Carpenter Technology Corporation; Daido Steel Co., Ltd.; Diamet Corporation; Federal-Mogul Corporation; Fine Sinter Co., Ltd.; H.C. Starck GmbH; Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd.; Höganäs AB; JFE Steel Corp.; Kennametal, Inc.; Kobe Steel, Ltd.; Miba AG; Norilsk Nickel; PMG Holding GmbH; Rio Tinto Metal Powders; Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Outlook Analysis for Metal Powders Analysis for Powder Metallurgy (P/M) Parts Automotive Industry - The Largest End-Use Industry for PM Products Asia-Pacific Continues to be a Growth Engine Global Competitor Market Shares Metal Powders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA) American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA) American Chemet Corp. (USA) AMETEK Specialty Metal Products (USA) Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company (USA) Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA) Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan) Diamet Corporation (Japan) Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan) Erasteel SAS (France) F. W. Winter Inc. & Co. (USA) Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA) Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. (Japan) GKN Sinter Metals, Inc. (USA) Hoeganaes Corp. (USA) H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany) Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Japan) Höganäs AB (Sweden) JFE Steel Corp. (Japan) Kennametal, Inc. (USA) Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan) Kymera International (USA) Miba AG (Austria) Norilsk Nickel (Russia) PMG Holding GmbH (Germany) Pometon SpA (Italy) Rio Tinto Metal Powders (Canada) Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Expanding Applications Drive Powder Metals Market Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities PMI: A Mixed Bag Encouraging Prospects for Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing Major Additive Manufacturing Processes, Usage Applications and Powder Requirements Application Profile of Additive Manufacturing - An Overview Existing Hurdles to Metal Powders in Additive Manufacturing MIM PM Components Set to Flourish Newer Advances and Technological Breakthroughs Drive the Market Aluminum Sintering Inches towards Reality VVT Components - A Peek into Opportunities and Hurdles Marked Trends towards Finer Powders and Advanced PM Parts Nanopowders: A Major Area of Focus Increasing Focus on Green Technology Future Growth for the PM Industry Diversification Sustainability Investments in Technology

Table 1: Metal Powders Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Metal Powders Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Metal Powders Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Ferrous (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Ferrous (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Ferrous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Non-Ferrous (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Non-Ferrous (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Non-Ferrous (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Physical (Production Method) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Physical (Production Method) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Physical (Production Method) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Chemical (Production Method) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Chemical (Production Method) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Chemical (Production Method) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Mechanical (Production Method) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Mechanical (Production Method) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Mechanical (Production Method) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Automotive (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Automotive (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Construction (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Construction (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Construction (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Medical/Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Medical/Healthcare (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Medical/Healthcare (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Metal Powders Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: United States Metal Powders Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Metal Powders Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Metal Powders Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production Method: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Metal Powders Market in the United States by Production Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States Metal Powders Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Metal Powders Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 49: Canadian Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Canadian Metal Powders Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Metal Powders Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Canadian Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Method: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Canadian Metal Powders Historic Market Review by Production Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 54: Metal Powders Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Production Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Canadian Metal Powders Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Metal Powders Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 57: Canadian Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 58: Japanese Market for Metal Powders: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Metal Powders Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Japanese Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Japanese Market for Metal Powders: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Metal Powders Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Production Method for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Japanese Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal Powders in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Japanese Metal Powders Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: Metal Powders Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 67: Chinese Metal Powders Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Metal Powders Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chinese Metal Powders Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Chinese Metal Powders Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Production Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Metal Powders Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Production Method: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Metal Powders Market by Production Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Chinese Demand for Metal Powders in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Metal Powders Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Metal Powders Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 76: European Metal Powders Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 77: Metal Powders Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: European Metal Powders Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: European Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Metal Powders Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Method: 2020-2027 Table 83: Metal Powders Market in Europe in US$ Million by Production Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: European Metal Powders Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 86: Metal Powders Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 88: Metal Powders Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: French Metal Powders Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Metal Powders Market in France by Production Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: French Metal Powders Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Production Method: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Metal Powders Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 95: French Metal Powders Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Metal Powders Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 97: Metal Powders Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: German Metal Powders Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: German Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Metal Powders Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Production Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Metal Powders Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Production Method: 2012-2019 Table 102: German Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Metal Powders Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Metal Powders Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Metal Powders Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 106: Italian Metal Powders Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Metal Powders Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Italian Metal Powders Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Italian Metal Powders Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Production Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Metal Powders Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Production Method: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Metal Powders Market by Production Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Italian Demand for Metal Powders in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Metal Powders Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Metal Powders: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Metal Powders Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: United Kingdom Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Metal Powders: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Production Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Metal Powders Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Production Method for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: United Kingdom Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Metal Powders in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: United Kingdom Metal Powders Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Metal Powders Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 124: Rest of Europe Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 125: Metal Powders Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: Rest of Europe Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Rest of Europe Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Method: 2020-2027 Table 128: Metal Powders Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Production Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Rest of Europe Metal Powders Market Share Breakdown by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Rest of Europe Metal Powders Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 131: Metal Powders Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Europe Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 133: Metal Powders Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: Asia-Pacific Metal Powders Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 135: Asia-Pacific Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Metal Powders Market in Asia-Pacific by Production Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Asia-Pacific Metal Powders Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Production Method: 2012-2019 Table 138: Asia-Pacific Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Production Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Metal Powders Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 140: Asia-Pacific Metal Powders Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 141: Asia-Pacific Metal Powders Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 142: Rest of World Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Rest of World Metal Powders Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 144: Metal Powders Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Rest of World Metal Powders Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Production Method: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Rest of World Metal Powders Historic Market Review by Production Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 147: Metal Powders Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Production Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Rest of World Metal Powders Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Metal Powders Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of World Metal Powders Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 127

