OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

26 MAY 2020

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 17,452,621 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.7% of the issued share capital as at 26 May 2020.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld 1 15, 983,646 91.58 1,468,975 8.42 0 0.00 32,089 2 14,789,308 86.55 1,481,807 8.67 816,511 4.78 397,084 3 14,933,904 87.16 1,501,192 8.76 698,342 4.08 351,272 4 15,517,467 89.53 1,512,980 8.72 302,538 1.75 151 725 5 15,518,146 89.65 1,492,055 8.61 300,438 1.74 174,071 6 15,490,663 89.71 1,559,779 9.03 217,508 1.26 216,760 7 15,496,115 89.36 1,544,206 8.90 300,923 1.74 143,466 8 15,282,089 88.64 1,627,535 9.44 330,874 1.92 244,212 9 15,064,885 88.10 1,679,619 9.82 356,006 2.08 384,200 10 15,571,635 89.64 1,627,535 9.37 171,969 0.99 113,571 11 14,177,205 87.09 1,729,852 10.63 371,416 2.28 1,195,843

All AGM questions received will shortly to be made available on the website along with the relevant replies at https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-titan-vct/shareholder-information/

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 3803