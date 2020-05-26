OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
26 MAY 2020
Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 were carried on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 17,452,621 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.7% of the issued share capital as at 26 May 2020.
The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:
|Resolution
|For
|Percentage
|Discretion
|Percentage
|Against
|Percentage
|Withheld
|1
|15, 983,646
|91.58
|1,468,975
|8.42
|0
|0.00
|32,089
|2
|14,789,308
|86.55
|1,481,807
|8.67
|816,511
|4.78
|397,084
|3
|14,933,904
|87.16
|1,501,192
|8.76
|698,342
|4.08
|351,272
|4
|15,517,467
|89.53
|1,512,980
|8.72
|302,538
|1.75
|151 725
|5
|15,518,146
|89.65
|1,492,055
|8.61
|300,438
|1.74
|174,071
|6
|15,490,663
|89.71
|1,559,779
|9.03
|217,508
|1.26
|216,760
|7
|15,496,115
|89.36
|1,544,206
|8.90
|300,923
|1.74
|143,466
|8
|15,282,089
|88.64
|1,627,535
|9.44
|330,874
|1.92
|244,212
|9
|15,064,885
|88.10
|1,679,619
|9.82
|356,006
|2.08
|384,200
|10
|15,571,635
|89.64
|1,627,535
|9.37
|171,969
|0.99
|113,571
|11
|14,177,205
|87.09
|1,729,852
|10.63
|371,416
|2.28
|1,195,843
All AGM questions received will shortly to be made available on the website along with the relevant replies at https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-titan-vct/shareholder-information/
For further information please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803
Octopus Titan VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM