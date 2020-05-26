OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

26 MAY 2020

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2020 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 17,452,621 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.7% of the issued share capital as at 26 May 2020.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

ResolutionForPercentageDiscretionPercentageAgainstPercentageWithheld
115, 983,64691.581,468,9758.4200.0032,089
214,789,30886.551,481,8078.67816,5114.78397,084
314,933,90487.161,501,1928.76698,3424.08351,272
415,517,46789.531,512,9808.72302,5381.75151 725
515,518,14689.651,492,0558.61300,4381.74174,071
615,490,66389.711,559,7799.03217,5081.26216,760
715,496,11589.361,544,2068.90300,9231.74143,466
815,282,08988.641,627,5359.44330,8741.92244,212
915,064,88588.101,679,6199.82356,0062.08384,200
1015,571,63589.641,627,5359.37171,9690.99113,571
1114,177,20587.091,729,85210.63371,4162.281,195,843

All AGM questions received will shortly to be made available on the website along with the relevant replies at https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-titan-vct/shareholder-information/

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803