Press release

Paris La Défense, 26 May 2020

Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 May 2020

Arrangements for broadcasting the meeting

Given the health context related to the Covid-19 epidemic, Albioma would like to remind its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting will be held behind closed doors on 29 May 2020 at 3:00 p.m., in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live. To access the event, shareholders are invited to connect:

either via the Internet, by clicking on the link below or by copying it in the address bar of your browser: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1321005&tp_key=9329b6201d

or by telephone, by dialling +33 1 70 61 85 22 from France, then the code 39625831#.

Only access via the Internet will allow you to view the presentation, which will be commented on during the meeting. Questions sent by e-mail to info.AG@albioma.com prior to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be answered during the meeting. The full recording of the meeting will be available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com, from 2 June 2020.

