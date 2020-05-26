SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, will announce its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Friday, May 29, 2020 (Saturday May 30, 2020, PRC).



The announcement and related materials will be available on: http://investor.metenedu-edtechx.com/

The Company’s management team will host a conference call at 08:00 EDT / 13:00 BST / 20:00 CST on Monday, June 1, 2020, to discuss the financial results. Full details of the event will be included in the results announcement.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Mainland China: 400 810 8228; +86 10 58084199 Hong Kong: +852 30051355 USA: +1 646 2543594; 866 636 3243 UK: +44 20 7660 0166 Participant PIN: 950177





For investor and media enquiries, please contact:



Meten EdtechX

Stanley Yang

+86 1851-8513-075

stanley_yts@meten.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Sandra Novakov / Christen Thomson / Eleni Menikou / Lucy Eyles

+44 (0)20 7638 9571

meten@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Meten EdtechX

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence and competitiveness of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.